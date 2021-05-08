Smart Share Global Limited’s (NYSE:EM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 11th

Smart Share Global’s (NYSE:EM) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 11th. Smart Share Global had issued 17,650,000 shares in its public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $150,025,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. During Smart Share Global’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Shares of EM opened at $7.60 on Friday. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.