Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average of $211.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

