Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $2.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

