Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,255.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 41.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,839.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,477.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

