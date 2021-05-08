SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.40.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.40 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.40.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.