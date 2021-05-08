Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.32.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,879,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

