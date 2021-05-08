South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

SOUHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

South32 stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.08. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. South32’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

