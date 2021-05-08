Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SWX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $70.37. 451,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,534. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.80.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.