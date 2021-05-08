S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $435.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $390.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.70. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $290.08 and a 52 week high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

