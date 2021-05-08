SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Cap of $25,148.23

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $25,148.23 and $98.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,894,759 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,828 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

