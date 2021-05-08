Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.86 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 35% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.89 million and $6.86 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00256437 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 72,348.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $655.55 or 0.01114820 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 254% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.41 or 0.00757465 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars.

