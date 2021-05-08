SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,478. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $348.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

