Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.36.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$43.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$16.87 and a 12 month high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

