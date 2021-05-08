Spinnaker Trust Acquires 1,160 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

