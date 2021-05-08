Spinnaker Trust Acquires 7,231 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $183.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

