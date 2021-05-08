Spinnaker Trust Has $10.54 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.23% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after buying an additional 359,998 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 1,510,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,063,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after buying an additional 276,867 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

