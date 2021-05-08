Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,159 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

