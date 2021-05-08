Spinnaker Trust Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

