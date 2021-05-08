Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Shares of SPR opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

