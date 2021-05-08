Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.870-2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.87-2.00 EPS.

SFM traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $25.81. 5,048,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

