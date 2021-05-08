SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $63.58. 190,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

