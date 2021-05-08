SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Up 9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares were up 9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 70,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,886,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $51,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,564 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 781,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,312,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after buying an additional 650,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.