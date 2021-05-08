Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) was downgraded by Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 325,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.82. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$59.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total transaction of C$156,861.30. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.