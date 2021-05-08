Starbase One Day Volume Hits $10,628.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Starbase has a market cap of $725,297.14 and $10,628.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00064765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00102582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.79 or 0.00764190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.71 or 0.09172446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.