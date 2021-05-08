Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

