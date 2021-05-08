State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4,694.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 42,246 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 275,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $156.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

