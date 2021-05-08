State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.64 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

