State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,378 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 635,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares during the period.

MBT opened at $8.78 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

