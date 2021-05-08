State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,073 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,540 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,646 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of VMware by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Shares of VMW opened at $163.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.