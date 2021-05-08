State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,754 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,831.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,891 shares of company stock worth $41,132,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

