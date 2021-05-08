State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,346 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

