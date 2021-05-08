State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,455 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNR opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

