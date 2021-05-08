Status (SNT) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $703.00 million and approximately $51.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Status

SNT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

