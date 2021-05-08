Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$45.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.06.

TSE STLC opened at C$37.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.85. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$6.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.85.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

