Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.36.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.