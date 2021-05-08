Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Shares of SCM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

