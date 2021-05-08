Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Issues Earnings Results

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 45,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

