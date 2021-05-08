Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 45,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Earnings History for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit