stETH (Lido) Trading Up 33% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $140,203.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,975.66 or 0.06754575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00251995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 487.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.32 or 0.01184732 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.37 or 0.00746485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,976.97 or 1.00200913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 309,103 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

