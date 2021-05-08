Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $750.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $622.75.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN stock opened at $598.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $572.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.95. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $195.56 and a 1-year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.