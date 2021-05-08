Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.63.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

