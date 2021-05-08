Stifel Nicolaus Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $14.75

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $14.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AETUF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.09.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

