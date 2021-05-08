Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to “Buy”

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

