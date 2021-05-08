Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,030,000 after purchasing an additional 215,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,689 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $119,403,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,997,152. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Truist raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.