Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,782 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,561% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $96.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

