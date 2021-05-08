Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 401 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 361,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of BRKS opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

