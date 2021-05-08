Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,164% compared to the average volume of 281 call options.

So-Young International stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $951.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SY. TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in So-Young International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in So-Young International by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

