Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,965 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $135.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

