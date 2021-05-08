Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,691 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $170.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

