Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,262.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

