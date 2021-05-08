Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 141.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

